The Coasters had played on the previous four Tuesdays and opted for youth at Kellamergh Park, interim head coach Andy Taylor admitting the recent workload had taken its toll.

Fylde kept Chorley out until the 42nd minute but the visitors ran away with the match in the second half.

Keenan Patten went closest for Fylde in Tuesday's Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy tie

The Coasters’ starting line-up even featured two trialists, though there were two familiar faces in attack in Keenan Patten and Siya Ligendza, who scored his first senior goal in the FA Cup replay against Congleton Town last week.

It was Patten who went closest for Fylde 13 minutes into the contest, forcing Kier Barry into a smart save.

Harvey Smith headed home a corner to break the deadlock and an own goal from a teasing cross doubled the Magpies’ lead two minutes after the break.

Oliver Shenton found the bottom corner on the hour, then Smith's header was tipped onto the bar by Fylde keeper Cross. Willem Tomlinson fired Chorley's fourth five minutes from time.

A far more experienced Fylde side will take to the field for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie away to National League North rivals Kidderminster Harriers.

Fylde team: Cross, Wynn, Kent, Clarke, Obi, Trialist A, Trialist B, Patten, Ligendza, Edwards, Taylor.