Andy Taylor discusses his role as AFC Fylde interim boss after 'pleasing' first week

It's been a busy first week in charge for the Coasters' former assistant boss and included 180 minutes of cup action against North West Counties League opposition, who were eventually dispatched 5-1 in Tuesday's replay.

Ex-Blackpool full-back Taylor told The Gazette: “Those are difficult games to manage because you are expected to win but it’s been an enjoyable week.

Nick Haughton celebrates his second goal in AFC Fylde's 5-1 FA Cup win over Congleton Town Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

“It was disappointing not to win the first game but we put that right and scored some goals.”

Top scorer Nick Haughton contributed two of them and Taylor is keen for Fylde not to rely too much on the former Fleetwood forward for goals.

“Siya Ligendza and Joe Rowley both scored their first goal for the club on Tuesday, which is a real positive, and Danny Whitehead chipped in with one too to share the load,” said Taylor. “Hopefully all three can kick on now and we can support Nick.”

He added: "The replay was a pleasing evening's work overall. The most important thing in these games is that you win through to the next round and we did convincingly on Tuesday, although it took two bites of the cherry.

“We wanted to freshen it up and that was an advantage we had over our opponents in that we were able to make changes that gave us a bit of extra energy. These cup games are about getting that winning mentality and maintaining it.”

Fylde are now unbeaten in 10 games, while tomorrow's hosts have picked up after losing three of their first four to stand four points and four places behind fourth-placed Fylde in National League North.

Both clubs are in a transitional phase after last season's runners-up Brackley replaced long-serving manager Kevin Wilkin with Roger Johnson last week.

“Brackley were outstanding last year but it's been a bit of a new start for them this season,” says Taylor.

“They had changes to the squad and now another new start with a new manager.

“They are a strong outfit and we know it will be a tough game, but my job is to prepare the players as best I can and give them the best chance of getting a positive result.”

Indeed, that's how Taylor is viewing his whole tenure as interim boss a week on from James Rowe’s resignation.

The club formally advertised for a head coach yesterday. The deadline for applications is October 21, with interviews planned for the following week and an appointment no later than November 11.

That potentially gives Taylor a further five weeks to stake a claim but he explained: “The advert going out has given us a bit more clarity but for me, it’s exactly what it says on the tin. I'm an employee of the club, who has been asked to lead the team until a permanent manager is appointed and I'm proud to do that.