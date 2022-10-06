Sam Osborne leaves AFC Fylde for Buxton Town

The 23-year-old forward joined the Coasters from Leamington in January last year and scored six goals in his 39 appearances for the club.

The Bucks have signed Nottingham-born Osborne for an undisclosed fee and his contract runs until the end of next season.

Sam Osborne's outstanding April included two goals in AFC Fylde's win at Boston United

The former Notts County player was in fine form for Fylde at the back end of last season, winning the league's player of the month award for April, though he lost his place in the side in August.

A Fylde statement reads: “We would like to thank Ozzy for his time and efforts throughout his stay at Mill Farm and wish him all the very best in his future career.”

The Premier League is to increase its investment into the National League to £12.6m over the next three years.

The governing body will provide £9m to support the 72 teams who make up the three divisions of the National League with their running costs.

A further £3.6m from the Premier League and PFA partnership is being invested into the National League Trust.