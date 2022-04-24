Boston 1 Fylde 3: Osborne double in Coasters comeback

Jake Wright got the hosts off to the perfect start after a loose pass by Danny Philliskirk but Fylde were level by half-time and Osborne turned on the style after the break.

Starting his second consecutive game after injury, the winger fired left-footed past keeper Marcus Dewhurst, then doubled his tally deep in stoppage-time.

High-flying celebrations for Fylde's two-goal Sam Osborne at Boston Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Coasters boss James Rowe made three changes to the side that beat Chester on Easter Monday, with Tom Walker, Luke Conlan and David Perkins replacing Ben Tollitt, Nathan Shaw and the suspended Will Hatfield.

The sixth-placed hosts, looking to secure their place alongside Fylde in the National League North play-offs, made a dream start with a fourth-minute opener.

Philliskirk’s pass was intercepted in the middle of the park and the ball found its way to Wright, who converted from close range.

The Lincolnshire side applied plenty of pressure in the opening 20 minutes from long throws and corners, while the first threat from Fylde came when Nick Haughton whipped in a free-kick which flashed across the face of goal but evaded everyone.

Out of nowhere, the Coasters drew level on 25 minutes, when Walker burst down the right and his ball into the six-yard box, intended for Doug Taylor, was turned into his own net by Boston's Shane Byrne.

It sparked Rowe’s side into life and Haughton was inches away from putting them in front when his 30-yard free-kick rippled the side-netting.

The game quietened down as half-time approached, though Boston did have another opportunity as Fylde keeper Bobby Jones stood firm to save from former Coaster Scott Duxbury.

The second half also saw an early goal but this time it went the visitors' way.

A bouncing ball eventually reached Osborne, who worked space for himself skilfully inside the area and drilled a shot into the far corner on 50 minutes.

It was a frantic half, and Osborne almost had another chance when he pounced on a mistake in the Boston defence but slipped as he lined up a shot.

Despite the Coasters having the better chances in the second half, Boston almost found an equaliser when Luke Shiels headed inches wide from a corner.

The final say went to Fylde in the fifth minute of stoppage-time, when Osborne won possession high up, rounded Dewhurt and smashed home.

Victory means Fylde have won seven of their 10 games since Rowe took charge, losing only one.

The Coasters will need at most two points from their remaining three games to secure third spot. They welcome another side in the play-off zone, Kettering Town, to Mill Farm on Saturday.

Fylde: Jones, Morrison, Davis, Whitmore, Walker (Burke 75), Conlan, Perkins (Obi 90), Philliskirk, Osborne, Haughton (Whitehead 80), Taylor; Subs not used: Dobbie, Slew.