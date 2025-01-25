Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kevin Phillips is hopeful that a positive week’s training and competition for places will aid AFC Fylde when they come up against another relegation rival at Mill Farm this afternoon.

The Coasters, who sit third-bottom of the National League table, welcome a Wealdstone side who are one place and three points above them.

Fylde are looking for only their second victory in nine league matches, having lost 4-1 last weekend to a Maidenhead United team which escaped the drop zone in the process.

“It’s good that everyone’s fit, they’ve all trained really well,” the Coasters’ head coach told the club’s media team.

AFC Fylde head coach Kevin Phillips (left) Picture: AFC Fylde

“We know the significance of this game, I don’t need to go on about that; where they are in the table, where we are, how close we are to each other.

“It’s an important game for us but, ultimately, we need a reaction. We cannot go in with the mindset of what we went in with (last) Saturday because, if we do, we’re not going to win the football match; it’s as simple as that.

“We all have to step up, we have to roll our sleeves up, because we’re in a battle and we need to come out on top.

“We know what’s at stake but they’ll be well prepared and, in front of our home fans, on a good pitch, we need to get back to doing what we do here.

“Let’s try and reflect on the Gateshead performance here (November’s 3-0 win), which was magnificent, and we need a similar performance.”