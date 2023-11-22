A new danger man at Blackpool is emerging - and one Tangerines teammate has waxed lyrical about the former Celtic man.

Karamoko Dembele has been earmarked as a player that could cause Pompey problems. He has started for Blackpool in recent weeks.

Blackpool forward Owen Dale has hailed the role of Karamoko Dembele after his recent extended role in the side.

Dembele is on a season-long loan from French club Brest, and in recent weeks has stepped into the spotlight and taken his opportunity. He was influential in Blackpool's 4-0 win over Shrewsbury Town at the weekend, as he set up two of the goals. Dembele's brace of assists was in addition to his goal at Bromley earlier this month and he could be given the nod to start against Pompey at the weekend.

Dale knows all to well about Pompey, and Neil Critchley could seek his advice on where they could exploit the Blues at Fratton Park at the weekend. Pompey have yet to lose a game, and it could be that Blackpool play a defensive side at the weekend, however Dembele's flair could be needed when they have attacking opportunities.

"He’s a lovely player to watch," said Dale about the former Celtic prodigy.

"He’s a great asset for us to have in the team. He gives us a different dimension and likes to pop up in those pockets and he draws one or two defenders over to him which leaves someone else free."

"He’s a great asset for us and he’s been brilliant since he’s come in."

It's hoped that Dembele's spell at Bloomfield Road will help get his career back on track after early hype as a teenager. he was part of a tug-of-war between Scotland and England age-grade teams, but right now he is focusing on his club career. Neil Critchley set the youngster a challenge of completing games, as during the first few months of his loan, he was used more as a substitute but in recent weeks he's started matches, and instead been brought off towards the end of the game.

