Former Blackpool, Wrexham and Shrewsbury Town star in dramatic transfer u-turn
Grant, who also played for Fleetwood Town and Oldham Athletic had a dramatic few hours on Friday.
Former Blackpool forward Bobby Grant has been involved in a dramatic transfer u-turn at the non-league.
The 33-year-old was signed by FC United of Manchester last Friday. He did all the things that come with signing for a new club; he conducted an interview with the club media and posed in new kit, with his signing announced on Friday evening.
A mere 15-hours later however, the deal was scrapped. United of Manchester said that Grant contacted the club to say that he signed terms elsewhere after receiving a more ‘attractive offer’.
Grant, having been announced as a signing for FCUM did play on Saturday, though it wasn’t for a new club. It was for the club he signed for back in mid-October.
Before being announced by United of Manchester, Grant was at Litherland REMYCA FC of the North West Counties Football League Premier Division and he was on their team sheet last weekend. He started in their 4-3 defeat to Chadderton in the Macron Cup, and now there's an element of intrigue about his transfer movement.
Whether he remains a Litherland REMYCA player for the foreseeable future, or has a different club lined up remains to be seen, but his next steps could be back in to management.
Grant resumed his playing career after leaving his post as Radcliffe Borough manager earlier this year following two-years at the helm. He won the Manchester Premier Cup but failed to lead Radcliffe to the play-offs.
Grant can count Blackpool as one of his former clubs having signed from Rochdale for an undisclosed fee in 2013. He made seven appearances in total for the Tangerines but failed to find the back of the net.
He had more success at local rivals Fleetwood Town, and scored 24 goals in 139 games during his spell at Highbury Stadium. He left Fleetwood in 2018 and signed permanently with Wrexham where he spent a season-and-a-half before rejoining former club Accrington Stanley and later Oldham Athletic.