23 out of the 24 teams in League One have been awarded a penalty - here's who has been given the most.

Blackpool continued their push for promotion back to the Championship when they comfortably beat Shrewsbury Town 4-0 at Bloomfield Road at the weekend.

Jake Beesley scored a goal in either half, and Kyle Joseph marked his home debut with an effort off the bench.

Jordan Rhodes was also on target and he scored from the penalty spot which is one of the best opportunities a player has to score. It's a situation of just the penalty taker, the goalkeeper and the referee, however there's always teammates on either side waiting to pounce on a mistake or to try and have their influence on the spot-kick.

Rhodes has had the opportunity to score from the penalty spot a few times now, and fair play he's delivered every time he's been asked to score from one. It's a test of a players nerves to pick the ball up and try to outwit the goalkeeper, but he's got a knack of doing that.

To get a penalty you first have to get the ball into the box, and either it's a foul or a handball decision. Some teams get them more than others, and some teams don't. In rare cases, there might be a club that doesn't get awarded them at all, such as Bristol City who waited nearly a year for one last season in the Championship.

There's one team in the third tier of English football that is still yet to be awarded a penalty this season. It comes as no surprise that they're fighting relegation, if they're not getting some refereeing decisions go their way.