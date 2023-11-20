Bristol Rovers have yet to replace Joey Barton but a former Blackpool striker is being tipped for the post.

Former Blackpool striker Andy Mangan is favourite to replace Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers.

He has held the interim role for almost a month, however the Gas have yet to make a decision on whether he will be awarded the job on a full-time basis. The 37-year-old has overseen five games so far during his caretaker tenure, winning four of them and has yet to taste defeat.

Mangan, who worked at Blackpool's local rivals Fleetwood Town, out of respect to Joey Barton, of whom he worked with at Highbury Stadium, played down the chance to say that he wanted the job.

He did admit however that he would be one of the 'proudest men' should the board offer him the job.

“I've also got loads of respect for Joe so for me to say that would be massively disrespectful," he said to the Bristol Post.

"It would be difficult for me to say I want the job. It wouldn't be the right thing to do.

"All I can do is keep winning games of football. If the owners decide they want to give me the job then I'll be one of the proudest men ever.

"I would be delighted to take over. All I can keep doing is keep winning games of football. I think you can see the lads are all together, so we've just got to take it from there."

In the betting market with BetVictor, he is now the 2/5 favourite for the post, and has displaced Karl Robinson who is at 4/1.

Several names have been mentioned, and last week it was reported that recently sacked Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor had held talks with the West Country club. Karl Robinson is said to have been 'very keen' on the role meanwhile Neil Lennon was suggested, however he's not expected to be in the running.

