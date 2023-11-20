25 superb pictures of Blackpool fans from yesteryear queuing for tickets at Bloomfield Road: gallery
Can you remember those days when you had to take your place in a long-winding queue to get your hands on an important Blackpool match-day ticket?
It might be an alien concept for certain Seasiders fans now, but back in the day it was common practice for supporters to head to Bloomfield Road in order to get their entry for the big game.
With no internet to book seats from home, no high-tech phones to download your match tickets, or no simple clicks of a button to transfer your payment to either the club or a mate, at times the only way to guarantee your place at the match was by joining a physical queue and putting up with the weather!
Some, of course, were longer than others - depending on the game in question. Yet they still required perhaps an early alarm call, a detour on your way to or home from work, or a mate or family member good enough to get in line on your behalf if work or college got in the way of the sales window opening.
A tent, sleeping back, a picnic hamper and a good-old newspaper might have been required on other occasions. And there were plenty of Blackpool fans prepared to do it when the need arised as they looked to be part of the Tangerines fan base for these memorable games.
To salute these efforts, we've been sifting through our picture archive to capture these moments. Here's 25 of our favourite snaps as Blackpool fans from yesteryear look to snap up Seasiders tickets.