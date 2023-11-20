'He's a Blackpool-type player:' Neil Critchley states Seasiders will provide platform for star to shine
Jake Beesley was also on the scoresheet with a brace while Jordan Rhodes moved his season tally into double figures, as Neil Critchley’s returned to winning ways in League One.
Joseph has endured a frustrating start to life with the Seasiders due to injury, but will be hoping to build on his recent appearances from the bench.
"He’s got a bit of everything,” admitted Critchley.
"He can stretch the line- which he did for his goal, he’s got a good touch, so he can link play, and he’s got an appetite.
"He’s a runner and works his socks off. He’s got a real work ethic about him.
"When you look at Kyle, he’s a Blackpool-type of player.
"When he gets better rhythm then our supporters will really enjoy watching him play.
"He’s got a belief in himself; not arrogance. He’s a driven boy- he’s ambitious. He knows where he wants to get to, and we want to provide the platform for him to do that.
"He didn’t have many touches before his goal.
"It was a good bit of play and Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) slid him in. He rifled it in above the keeper- it was a fantastic finish.
"He then assisted Bees (Jake Beesley) for his second goal.
"We’re delighted to have him back. We’ve brought him here because he’s a good player now, but also because we think he’ll be a good player in the future.
"He’s shown what he’s about and we’re hopeful we can keep seeing more of him.”