'He's a Blackpool-type player:' Neil Critchley states Seasiders will provide platform for star to shine

Kyle Joseph marked his home debut with a goal as Blackpool overcame Shrewsbury Town 4-0 at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Jake Beesley was also on the scoresheet with a brace while Jordan Rhodes moved his season tally into double figures, as Neil Critchley’s returned to winning ways in League One.

Joseph has endured a frustrating start to life with the Seasiders due to injury, but will be hoping to build on his recent appearances from the bench.

"He’s got a bit of everything,” admitted Critchley.

Kyle Joseph marked his home debut for Blackpool with a goal from the bench (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)Kyle Joseph marked his home debut for Blackpool with a goal from the bench (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)
"He can stretch the line- which he did for his goal, he’s got a good touch, so he can link play, and he’s got an appetite.

"He’s a runner and works his socks off. He’s got a real work ethic about him.

"When you look at Kyle, he’s a Blackpool-type of player.

"When he gets better rhythm then our supporters will really enjoy watching him play.

"He’s got a belief in himself; not arrogance. He’s a driven boy- he’s ambitious. He knows where he wants to get to, and we want to provide the platform for him to do that.

"He didn’t have many touches before his goal.

"It was a good bit of play and Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) slid him in. He rifled it in above the keeper- it was a fantastic finish.

"He then assisted Bees (Jake Beesley) for his second goal.

"We’re delighted to have him back. We’ve brought him here because he’s a good player now, but also because we think he’ll be a good player in the future.

"He’s shown what he’s about and we’re hopeful we can keep seeing more of him.”

