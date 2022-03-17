Jordan Rossiter appeals to Fleetwood Town fans to back survival bid

The injured club captain, who last played at the start of October, added his voice to that of head coach Stephen Crainey in insisting that Town are good enough to stay up, despite their 12-match winless run and five-game losing streak.

But the midfielder says Fleetwood will need the help of their supporters, with six of their final nine games at Highbury, starting with Saturday's crunch clash against second-bottom Doncaster Rovers.

Jordan Rossiter last played for Fleetwood against Charlton Athletic five and a half months ago

Rossiter, one of 14 players currently on the injured list, said: “We need the fans at Highbury. They need to come and support us as much as they can.

“It hasn't been the best of seasons but we have nine games to put it right and six at home, so we'd absolutely love it if the fans can get Highbury bouncing like we know they can.

“Stick with us because we need you. We just need everybody pulling in the same direction.

“We're putting absolutely everything in for the badge. We have got good enough players to get us out of this mess we're in.”

Rossiter echoed boss Crainey's view that Wycombe Wanderers' stoppage-time winner on Tuesday should have been ruled out for a foul on Town keeper Kieran O'Hara.

He added: “I think we've been done by a bit of poor officiating ,which is really frustrating because we're down here fighting for our lives.

“It's a blatant foul but sometimes these decisions don't go for you and we're the ones who suffer.

“It's disappointing tonight but we can only take positives from the performance. Everyone in the dressing room is devastated but they should keep their heads high after that performance.

“The gaffer and the lads don't deserve the results we've had. All the focus is on Saturday now. We know it is a must-win game.”