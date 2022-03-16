Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey shares pain of luckless players after Wycombe heartbreak

The relegation-threatened Cod Army have now gone 12 games without a win.

Jason McCarthy struck deep into stoppage time as Fleetwood fell to a fifth straight defeat.

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey (left) with Wycombe counterpart Gareth Ainsworth at Adams Park Picture: SAM FIELDING/PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

Head coach Crainey said: “It’s always sore when you lose in the last minute and there’s a bad decision.

“It’s a foul on the goalkeeper. It’s just our luck at the moment, we aren’t getting the decisions.

“The luck doesn’t go our way for the goal. (Wycombe’s Sam) Vokes backs in, he’s a real physical player and that’s a big strong part of his game, but you can see he fouls our goalkeeper and we never got the decision.

“Wycombe are going to be delighted to win the game but to lose the game in that manner is really, really disappointing.

“It’s a one-on-one duel, so there wasn’t a lot of bodies about. He’s not given the decision and I’m really disappointed.”

At least Town’s League One position has got no worse: three of the five teams below them also played on Tuesday and all lost, with Morecambe thumped 5-0 at Shrewsbury Town, meaning Fleetwood remain above the bottom four on goal difference.

This is Town’s longest winless run in the EFL but Crainey is confident he has the characters in the dressing room to turn the season around.

They have failed to win since securing back-to-back wins against Yorkshire clubs Doncaster and Rotherham in January. Town welcome second-bottom Rovers on Saturday before travelling to rock-bottom Crewe for two potentially decisive games.

And determined Crainey is adamant his squad have got what it takes to put a string of results together in the run-in and maintain the club’s precious League One status.

The Scot stressed: “We’ve got real characters in that changing room. They do it every day in training, not just in games. That’s the mentally I’ve instilled in them.

“You can see on the pitch, you can see the fight and determination they are giving and they will continue to do that.

“In terms of the performance, I thought it was outstanding.

“We showed real grit and determination to see the game through and get a clean sheet.

“I’m really pleased with the group’s determination and effort over the past four or five weeks. We’ve just had no luck at all.

“If we keep playing like that, then we’ll get results.

“I thought to a man we were outstanding, there’s just no rub of the green at the moment.

“If we keep playing how we’re playing, then results will turn.

“I’ve got every confidence in this group of players that we will win games of football and hopefully that will start on Saturday.”