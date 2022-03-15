Wycombe 1 Fleetwood 0: Stoppage-time McCarthy strike makes it five defeats in a row for Town

Stephen Crainey’s young side remain outside the League One relegation zone on goal difference, but they came so close to holding out at Adams Park for what would have been their first clean sheet in exactly two months.

They can take a lot out of their performance, even though there will be some frustration in not making the most of an excellent start against their play-off-chasing hosts.

Dan Butterworth has a shot on the Wycombe goal at Adams Park Picture: SAM FIELDING/PRIME MEDIA IMAGES

There were three changes from the 3-2 defeat at Burton Albion last Saturday as Zak Jules, Dan Butterworth and Harrison Biggins, who captained the side, came in for Danny Andrew, Shayden Morris and Ged Garner.

The decision to start with Saturday scorer Butterworth almost paid dividends inside three minutes as the Blackburn loanee sliced through the defence only to be denied by a very good save from David Stockdale.

The Wycombe keeper proved to be a thorn in the side in what was an excellent start by Fleetwood as he kept out Paddy Lane’s curling effort, at full stretch.

You would never know the Cod Army have forgotten what it’s like to win in the last couple of months as Butterworth sent another effort from just outside the box narrowly wide, with Stockdale seemingly beaten this time.

The hosts gradually started to take control and had their first clear chance when Daryl Horgan’s pass slid Garath McCleary clean through on goal only for Kieran O’Hara to spread himself and make a big save of his own.

McCleary then chipped a ball towards Wing, whose volley back across the box was headed over by centre-back Ryan Tafazolli, as Fleetwood survived the pressure until half-time.

It was Wycombe who started the second half on the front foot as well, with Anthony Stewart heading Joe Jacobson’s free-kick over at the back post.

There was still a threat being posed by Fleetwood, with Lane marking his first senior Northern Ireland call-up by teeing-up Butterworth, who was again denied by Stockdale.

The pressure intensified in the final 10 minutes, however, as an unmarked Tafazolli scuffed wide from another dangerous Jacobson free kick.

It looked as though Cod Army hearts would be broken in the 88th minute as Akinfenwa’s header put Brandon Hanlan through, but although he rounded O’Hara he slashed off-target while off-balance.

The goal came in the fourth minute of stoppage-time as a hopeful cross by Jack Young broke for Jason McCarthy, who managed to force the ball into the net and consign Fleetwood to a fifth straight defeat.

Three of the five teams below Town in the table were also in action on Tuesday and all lost

Fleetwood: O'Hara, Johnston (Thiam 80), Nsiala, Johnson, Jules, Boyle, Lane, Baggley, Biggins, Hayes, Butterworth (J Garner 63); Subs not used: Cairns, G Garner, Donaghy, Bird.

Wycombe: Stockdale, McCarthy, Stewart, Tafazolli, Jacobson, Wing (Young 71), Scowen, McCleary, Horgan (Hanlan 67), Mehmeti (Akinfenwa 78), Vokes; Subs not used: Grimmer, Wheeler, Dickinson, Forino

Referee: Josh Smith; Attendance; 3,391