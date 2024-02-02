Blackpool boss responds to transfer speculation amid 'bid for Wycombe Wanderers star

Blackpool are reported to have made a bid for Wycombe Wanderers man Joe Low. Neil Critchley addressed the rumours. (Image: Getty Images)

Neil Critchley has said that it would be wrong to speculate after Blackpool were linked with a Deadline Day swoop for Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Low.

It was reported by Football Insider that the Seasiders had made a 'substantial' offer to the Chairboys for the Wales under-21 defender. Wycombe rejected the offer and nothing else came of it. Blackpool did sign a defender on the last day of the window but that was Dan Sassi from Burnley.

"I can't, he's Wycombe's player and I'm not going to speculate on other team's players, that would be wrong."

January is a month in which there is one eye on the summer given that some players are out of contract. During the 32 days that the window was open for, a whole host of players were linked with a move to Bloomfield Road. In total four new players arrived whilst nine players departed.

With the January transfer window now behind them they now know what is in front of them as they set out to get in to the play-off mix. They have played more games than the teams around them and will be hoping for a slip up from those above them. Their transfer plans for the summer will hinge on what division they are in but some targets could be of interest six months down the line.

"Possibly," said Critchley when asked if there were any deals during January that the club could revisit in the summer dependent on what division they're in.

"You speak to so many people during January because everyone is sometimes looking for the same players as what you are.

"You try to have your list in different positions and you have your priorities and sometimes those players don't appear, they don't come or they're not available for certain reasons and you have to move on to the next one.

"We will be no different to any other club in January, you keep your options open, you speak to numerous people and then you try and secure the ones you really want.