19 retro pictures of Blackpool FC at Bloomfield Road from it's stadium to the people

These are real throwback photos of different but highly memorable eras of football in Blackpool

By Claire Lark
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:49 GMT

They capture Bloomfield Road through the years at various stages of Blackpool FC's development from the days of the 50s through to more recent times. The stands and ground, the workers and those who came and went away under the shadows of violence - they will certainly bring back memories.

The wire fencing at the front of the Kop kept spectators well back so that their view was not too screened by the mesh during the Blackpool-York match, the first time that the new fencing had been in use, 1970s

Behind the scenes at Bloomfield Road preparing for the season in 1961. The pitch is being ploughed ready for levelling and reseeding

The ground pictured from the air in the early 1950s

Bob Stokoe outside Blackpool Football Club

Violence at Blackpool FC with Birmingham City fans in 1989

The old stadium

