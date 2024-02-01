They capture Bloomfield Road through the years at various stages of Blackpool FC's development from the days of the 50s through to more recent times. The stands and ground, the workers and those who came and went away under the shadows of violence - they will certainly bring back memories.
1. Blackpool FC Memories
The wire fencing at the front of the Kop kept spectators well back so that their view was not too screened by the mesh during the Blackpool-York match, the first time that the new fencing had been in use, 1970s
Behind the scenes at Bloomfield Road preparing for the season in 1961. The pitch is being ploughed ready for levelling and reseeding
The ground pictured from the air in the early 1950s
Bob Stokoe outside Blackpool Football Club
Violence at Blackpool FC with Birmingham City fans in 1989
The old stadium