31 nostalgic Blackpool pictures to take you back to 1978 and 1979

A throwback to 1978 and 1979 with these great pictures which defined the latter years of the decade

By Claire Lark
Published 26th Jan 2024, 12:58 GMT

From the Miss World final and the Winter of Discontent to school dinners, snowfall, streets and shops, this was the era of 1978-79 in Blackpool

Blackpool Tower 1979 in the snow

Blackpool Tower 1979 in the snow

North Fylde central office of the DHSS in 1979. Pictured front from left: Gillian Bradley, Karen Anderson, Tricia Moon, Janet Procter. Back row: Michelle Betty, Janice Ashworth, Sandra Howells, Angela Kilvert, Jacci Ward, Maxi Corbett, Tracie Howarth and Sheila Clegg.

North Fylde central office of the DHSS in 1979. Pictured front from left: Gillian Bradley, Karen Anderson, Tricia Moon, Janet Procter. Back row: Michelle Betty, Janice Ashworth, Sandra Howells, Angela Kilvert, Jacci Ward, Maxi Corbett, Tracie Howarth and Sheila Clegg.

Re-opening of Co-op Hypermarket in 1979

Re-opening of Co-op Hypermarket in 1979

Fleetwood youngsters got their gifts ready for the harvest festival at Blakiston Infants School. From left Amanda Walderman, Helen Brickman and Andrew Eaton, October 5 1979

Fleetwood youngsters got their gifts ready for the harvest festival at Blakiston Infants School. From left Amanda Walderman, Helen Brickman and Andrew Eaton, October 5 1979

Bar staff at the Buccaneer ( Thornton Lodge) , Skippool Road Thornton 1978 / 1979

Bar staff at the Buccaneer ( Thornton Lodge) , Skippool Road Thornton 1978 / 1979

Children of the members of Blackpool and Fylde Vegetarian Association at their Christmas party at the Warwick Hotel, South Shore 1979

Children of the members of Blackpool and Fylde Vegetarian Association at their Christmas party at the Warwick Hotel, South Shore 1979

