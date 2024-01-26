From the Miss World final and the Winter of Discontent to school dinners, snowfall, streets and shops, this was the era of 1978-79 in Blackpool
Blackpool Tower 1979 in the snow
North Fylde central office of the DHSS in 1979. Pictured front from left: Gillian Bradley, Karen Anderson, Tricia Moon, Janet Procter. Back row: Michelle Betty, Janice Ashworth, Sandra Howells, Angela Kilvert, Jacci Ward, Maxi Corbett, Tracie Howarth and Sheila Clegg.
Re-opening of Co-op Hypermarket in 1979
Fleetwood youngsters got their gifts ready for the harvest festival at Blakiston Infants School. From left Amanda Walderman, Helen Brickman and Andrew Eaton, October 5 1979
Bar staff at the Buccaneer ( Thornton Lodge) , Skippool Road Thornton 1978 / 1979
Children of the members of Blackpool and Fylde Vegetarian Association at their Christmas party at the Warwick Hotel, South Shore 1979