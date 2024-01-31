News you can trust since 1873
13 contrasting Blackpool scenes which show how the town has changed

It’s incredible how landscapes change, almost unnoticed sometimes as it can be a gradual process.

By Claire Lark
Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:45 GMT

In our town shops have come and gone, streets have been pedestrianised, buildings have rose from the ashes of fire and some of our lost iconic buildings have been completely replaced. Thanks to Google Street View and our extensive archives, we have pieced together how our town looked, in some cases a century ago, to how it looks now.

North Pier

1. Blackpool - Then and Now

North Pier

Church Street at the junction with Caunce Street

2. Blackpool - Then and Now

Church Street at the junction with Caunce Street

The junction of Forrest Gate and Whitegate Drive

3. Blackpool - Then and Now

The junction of Forrest Gate and Whitegate Drive

Highfield Road

4. Blackpool - Then and Now

Highfield Road

Hornby Road from the junction with Central Drive

5. Blackpool - Then and Now

Hornby Road from the junction with Central Drive

Prudential Insurance used to sit opposite the Cenotaph. It was demolished and replaced by new buildings which have traditionally operated as nightclubx

6. Blackpool - Then and Now

Prudential Insurance used to sit opposite the Cenotaph. It was demolished and replaced by new buildings which have traditionally operated as nightclubx

