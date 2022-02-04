Fleetwood Town loan excites Blackburn Rovers youngster

The forward joined Town on loan on deadline day, though there had been prior interest in the 22-year-old.

The Cod Army had looked into signing the forward in the summer, but when the chance came again for Butterworth to move to the Fylde coast, it was an opportunity he wanted to take.

Injury problems at his parent club nearly put an end to the chances of him moving but Butterworth is keen to kickstart his career.

Dan Butterworth featured for Blackburn Rovers at Blackpool earlier this season

He said: “I’m really excited, I can’t wait to get going and get the games underway.

“Hopefully, I can get some good performances under my belt and the team can get some good results.

“It was something that was in the pipeline earlier on in the window but it was put off because of injuries at Blackburn.

“I was trying to push for it with my agent because I was really excited to get my career underway and play games.

“It was deadline day and I went in to see the gaffer (Mowbray) at Blackburn and said ‘Let’s get it done’.

“It was at about half three, four o’clock that I found out we could do it.

“There was always a bit of a chance of me staying, purely down to the injuries,

“Sam Gallagher went off injured and nobody knew the extent of his injury at the time.

“In my mind it was always about trying to push for a loan to get my career going.”

For those Town fans wondering what to expect from Butterworth, he admits he is not a battering ram-type striker but is looking forward to testing himself at League One level.

He said: “I like to play as a number 10, getting into pockets in behind their midfield and running at people.

“If I’m up top, I’m not the biggest lad so I can’t really bully the centre-halves so I’m better with someone to play off.

“League One will be a bit more physical, probably more long balls than in the Championship, but if we’re trying to play then you’ve got to fit your style to the team and not really worry about the opposition.”