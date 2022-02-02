Assists ace Paddy Lane thrilled to add goals for Fleetwood

Paddy Lane is adding goals to his game, having been the star turn when it comes to assists.

Only Sean McConville of Accrington Stanley has managed more assists (one more) than Lane’s eight this season in League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddy Lane scored his second Fleetwood goal in five days in Town's draw with Cambridge

And a player in his first season of full-time football, who turns 21 this month, has also scored himself in Town’s last two games.

Lane’s growing reputation for laying on chances for his teammates won’t be lost on Dan Butterworth, who has joined the club on loan from Blackburn Rovers for the rest of the season.

Butterworth, 25, has come off the bench in Rovers’ last three Championship games, and with fellow striker Ellis Harrison also arriving at Highbury last month, the club have countered the recall of loan frontmen Ryan Edmondson and Callum Morton by their parent clubs.

And Lane is now showing an eye for goal too, having played in 23 of this season’s 28 league games since his summer climb of four tiers from Hyde United.

Lane had been hoping to finish off more moves himself and is pleased his hard work is paying off, most recently with the equaliser in Saturday’s home draw with Cambridge United

The Northern Ireland Under-20 international said: “It’s always nice to get on the scoresheet and it’s something I’ve wanted to add to my game.

“But the team has got the point and that is the most important thing. We know where we are and we’re working on the training ground every day to get ourselves up the table.

“Since the gaffer (Stephen Crainey) has come in, the lads have taken to it really well and we’re just looking up the table.

“Me and Campsy (Callum Camps) have that understanding where if one of us sets up the other we know we can strike it.

“It fell nicely for me and I was buzzing. But it was more about the team than my own contribution.”