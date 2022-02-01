Fleetwood sign goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara from Burton Albion

Fleetwood Town have signed goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara from League One rivals Burton Albion on a short-term deal.

The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international provides cover for Town number one Alex Cairns following the sale of Billy Crellin to Everton on Monday night.

New Fleetwood goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara Picture: Fleetwood Town PC

O'Hara has made 61 appearances for the Brewers, 50 of them in League One.

He joined the club on a two-year deal in September 2020, having spent the previous season on loan at the Pirelli Stadium from Manchester United.

Mancunian O'Hara came through the youth system a Old Trafford, playing nine times for Republic of Ireland Under-21s and winning two senior caps.

His only senior football this season came in League Two as an emergency loanee at Scunthorpe United in November.

O'Hara has previous experience at that level from loan spells at Macclesfield Town and Morecambe while he was at United.

Burton say O'Hara has left the club by mutual consent. The Brewers last night announced the loan signing of Manchester United keeper Matej Kovar.