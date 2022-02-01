Fleetwood Town sell Jay Matete to Sunderland and Billy Crellin to Everton

Midfielder Matete has joined League One rivals Sunderland on a four-and-a-half-year deal, while goalkeeper Crellin has signed for Premier League Everton.

London-born 20-year-old Matete joined Town in 2018, making his debut in the EFL Trophy in September of the following year. He went on the make 41 senior appearances, 27 of them in League One, and scored twice.

Jay Matete made his last Fleetwood appearance against Plymouth Argyle

Matete, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Grimsby Town, was strongly linked with Ipswich Town before joining the Black Cats. He would have been out of contract at Fleetwood this summer.

Matete told the Sunderland website: “I’m delighted to sign for a club of this stature and I can’t wait to get started. Everything happened so quickly, but it’s brilliant to get the deal done and I’m excited for what the future holds.

"I’ve watched the club from a young age and I’m looking forward to getting out there at the Stadium of Light in front of the supporters.”

Blackpool-born Crellin has represented England at all youth levels from Under-17 to U20, featuring in the national side which won the U17 World Cup in 2017.

Having made his Fleetwood debut in the EFL Trophy in November 2018, he has gone on to make 12 senior appearances, five of them in League One.

He had had loan spells with Chorley and last season at Bolton Wanderers, and his four Town appearances this season have all been in the Papa John's Trophy.