Fleetwood sign Blackburn striker Dan Butterworth

The 22-year-old former Manchester United youth player will spend the rest of the season at Highbury.

Butterworth has made 12 Championship appearances for Rovers, coming off the bench in their last three league games.

Fleetwood signing Dan Butterworth has featured in Blackburn's last three Championship games Picture: FLEETWOOD TOWN FC

Having signed his first professional contract at Ewood Park in October 2017, the forward made his senior debut 12 months later and has made 18 appearances in all.

Butterworth told the club website: "It feels good to finally get it over the line. It’s been something that I’ve been wanting for the last couple of weeks and I’m really happy to get it done.

“It’s been a good experience to play in Blackburn’s first-team. I’ve been trying to break through there and trying to play as many games as I can, but I think for the next step in my career I needed to go somewhere and play some games.

"I instantly liked this club because of the way they play. The manager (Stephen Crainey) likes the way that I play as I like to create and score goals.

"All I want to do now is repay his faith by showing what I can do.”