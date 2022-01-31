Fleetwood Town's players praised for their determination in drawing with Cambridge United

The Cod Army had kicked off 2022 with back-to-back wins against Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

However, last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Cambridge United made it three games without a victory, following on from defeat to Charlton Athletic and the last-gasp draw with Plymouth Argyle.

Anthony Pilkington’s unfortunate own goal handed Cambridge a second-half lead before Paddy Lane’s second goal in as many games secured the hosts a share of the spoils.

Paddy Lane celebrates scoring Fleetwood Town's goal at the weekend Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“I’m disappointed we didn’t get the three but we’ll take the point and move on to Shrewsbury,” admitted Crainey.

“We were consistent and steady. It would have been nice if we could have got the three points.

“When you don’t get three points, you make sure you don’t lose the game and that’s what we did.

“We went behind through a set play. I reiterated to the boys in the dressing room that set plays would play a part, especially with the conditions the way they were.

“We conceded a goal from that, but the character we showed to come back into it again was good.

“It was pleasing to finish the game the stronger of the two teams and looking like we would be the ones to go on and win it – but, unfortunately, we didn’t do that.”

The game at Highbury was played in blustery conditions and it was the hosts who fell behind.

Wes Hoolahan’s corner sailed over the crowded six-yard box and went in off Pilkington.

“The first half was a bit of a stalemate,” Crainey reflected.

“We had a few set plays but we never really capitalised on them.

“It would have been nice to get a goal from a set play because I knew they were going to play a role today.

“We didn’t get a goal from one and they did, but I’m really pleased with the response we showed after that.”

Saturday’s game was also the third consecutive match in which Town had conceded the first goal of the game.

Crainey added: “I think we could have created a bit more, but conditions were tough so it’s probably a bit of both.

“We lacked a little bit of composure in the final third, sometimes in games you get that composure but we didn’t.

“I love the grit and determination in the group at the moment and long may it continue.”