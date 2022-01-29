Fleetwood Town boss eyes one more transfer window signing

Crainey added a fourth new face to his ranks on Thursday, when Josh Harrop followed Zak Jules, Toto Nsiala and Ellis Harrison in moving to Highbury this month.

Harrop and Jules are on loan until the end of the season, while Nsiala and Harrison signed permanent deals.

Crainey said: “I’ve been pushing the chairman every day and he has been brilliant in backing me, hopefully that will continue until Monday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Crainey (right) has had a busy first transfer window at Fleetwood Town Picture: PRiME Media Images Limited

“You never know, we could maybe get at least one more in the building.

“I’m enjoying the challenge, it’s my first transfer window so it’s a bit new to me.

“I’m learning every day and the lads have responded really well to me and I want that to continue and I’m sure it will.

“We identify targets but you’re not always going to be able to get your number one target, so you need to have a plan B, plan C, plan D.

“That’s the way the process works. We’re really fortunate that the lads that we’ve got have been our number one targets.

“A big thank you to the chairman for backing me in that sense.

“I’m really pleased with the group of players that we’ve got and hopefully they can work for us and we can get plenty of points between now and the end of the season.”

After drawing in midweek, Town are back in action this afternoon when Cambridge United visit Highbury.

They go into the game two points above the League One drop zone, while Cambridge sit 12th.

Crainey said: “I’ve watched their last few games and they’ve got a bit of everything about them.

“We’re under no illusions that it’s going to be a real tough game and one that we’re looking forward to.

“It would be nice to get a few goals in the lead at half-time in some games but we know every game in League One is tough. I genuinely believe that.

“I’ve been in charge for 10 league games, and over the last three or four years that I’ve been on the outside looking in with the U23s and being involved with bits and pieces with the first team, I don’t think there is much between the teams.

“We’re confident going into each game of football and we’ll do the same on Saturday but you have to earn the right to win the game.”