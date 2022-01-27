Fleetwood Town sign Josh Harrop on loan from Preston North End

New Fleetwood Town man Josh Harrop. Credit: FTFC.

Harrop will immediately go into Stephen Crainey's squad and will be in contention for the visit of Cambridge United on Saturday.

Formerly of Manchester United, Harrop scored in his only Premier League appearance for the club, a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in 2017.

The 26-year-old has made 94 appearances for the Lilywhites across the Championship, FA Cup and League Cup and scored a few goal of the season contenders during his time at Deepdale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An attacking midfielder or wide player, Harrop will look to come into Stephen Crainey's side and make things happen as an energetic Fleetwood look to continue to rise up the League One table.

On the move, Harrop said: "I'm delighted, it's a great opportunity to come and get football in my legs and show what I can do.

"I will obviously try hard for the staff here and the team here and do well. I've got a lot of running in my legs and now it's about getting onto the pitch and getting the minutes in.

"I just want to play football, that's what I enjoy doing. That's why I'm here, I want to get as many games as I can.

"You've got a player who is hungry to play and putting everything he can into the games that I play. I want to do the best that I can for the team, for the staff."