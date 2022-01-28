Fleetwood Town goalscorer benefits from tailored training
Fleetwood Town midfielder Anthony Pilkington claims he is now reaping the rewards of tailoring a training programme to his body.
The veteran, who joined the club last summer, had previously endured a lengthy wait for regular games after leaving Indian club East Bengal.
While there have been setbacks along the way for the 33-year-old, he has now scored twice in his last three games.
Pilkington said: “Coming back from India and having six months off, because their season finishes in February, I was off my feet for quite a while and it took me a little bit to get going.
“As soon as I started getting going, I got injured in October and then got a few recurrences of my injury.
“I wasn’t enjoying it, coming in and doing rehab. I couldn’t help the boys but I’m managing myself better now in terms of my training load.
“That’s helping and the longer I can stay on the training pitch and be available for the manager, the better.”
