Fleetwood Town goalscorer benefits from tailored training

The veteran, who joined the club last summer, had previously endured a lengthy wait for regular games after leaving Indian club East Bengal.

While there have been setbacks along the way for the 33-year-old, he has now scored twice in his last three games.

Anthony Pilkington scored again for Fleetwood Town in midweek Picture: PRiME Media Images Limited

Pilkington said: “Coming back from India and having six months off, because their season finishes in February, I was off my feet for quite a while and it took me a little bit to get going.

“As soon as I started getting going, I got injured in October and then got a few recurrences of my injury.

“I wasn’t enjoying it, coming in and doing rehab. I couldn’t help the boys but I’m managing myself better now in terms of my training load.

“That’s helping and the longer I can stay on the training pitch and be available for the manager, the better.”