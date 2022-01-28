Preston loanee Josh Harrop a fine fit for Fleetwood says Stephen Crainey

The 26-year-old joined from Preston North End, for whom he has played almost 100 times.

He arrived at Deepdale with pedigree, having scored in the Premier League on his only appearance for Manchester United in 2017, just before joining North End.

Josh Harrop made his only Preston appearance this season in this month's FA Cup defeat at Cardiff City Picture: CAMERASPORT

Crainey is looking to add more creativity and versatility to his forward areas, and feels that Harrop can fit into his system across different positions.

He said: “Josh has been on our radar for the last couple of weeks. He’s been at Preston a few years now and has top ability.

“We’ve got some top players in the top line and I want as many options as I can have.

“Josh brings us a bit of composure in the final third and his set play deliveries as well.

“Hopefully he can be a real asset for us between now and the end of the season.

“He’s still young and he’s still got loads of time and loads of years ahead of him.

“I had a good chat with him and his dad yesterday for a couple of hours at the training ground and told him how we play.

“I think we suit his type of player. He’s really flexible, he is a final third player, so we need to utilise him as best as we can.

“Depending on who we are playing against, that might change in each game.

“I’m looking forward to working with him from now until the end of the season and I’m hoping he can make a real impact.”

Fleetwood midfielder Akiel Raffie will spend the rest of the season on loan at Nantwich Town.

It is the 18-year-old’s third loan move to a Northern Premier League club this season following stints at Bamber Bridge and Kendal – and he was man of the match in his first game on Tuesday.