Anthony Pilkington: Point against Plymouth could be "massive" for Fleetwood Town's season

Town’s no.11 has got a taste for late drama at Highbury, having netted the 95th-minute winner in their previous home game against Rotherham United.

Having trailed 3-1 before Ellis Harrison’s goal paved the way for that most dramatic finish, Pilkington said: “It does feel like a victory.

Goal hero Anthony Pilkington says the fighting spirit of Fleetwood has shone through again

“We do set out to win every game we play and we are good enough to do that at this level.

“The lads have been brilliant. We’ve bounced back from the weekend (the 2-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic) and we didn’t want to be beaten twice in a row.

“It was looking a bit gloomy towards the last 10 minutes but the lads dug in and got there in the end.”

And although the draw and drama was worth just a single point, Pilkington feels it could be crucial to their survival, lifting them two points clear of the bottom four.

The winger hailed the team spirit of Stephen Crainey’s side and backs his teammates to be up for the fight, right the way through to the end of the season.

He added: “It was good to score. It was for a point this time but it could be massive come the end of the season.

“The lads have been brilliant again. We started the game really well as we did away to Charlton.

“We went a goal down and I think we were a bit hard done by.

“Their keeper had made a few good saves and Paddy (Lane) had some good strikes that just hadn’t quite gone in. We were very good on a difficult pitch.

“It’s a point at the end of the day. We looked like we were on our way to being beaten but you see the squad we’ve got and the team spirit ... it’s brilliant.

“Everyone is fighting right until the end and we’ve done it again today.”