Fleetwood Town 1 Cambridge United 1: Paddy Lane's leveller ensures the spoils are shared

Shortly after Anthony Pilkington’s own goal had put the U’s a goal to the good, Lane gathered the ball 25 yards from goal, chose his spot and picked it out beautifully with a sweetly-struck finish into the top corner.

It had looked to be going awry for Town when Pilkington, sent on to add some attacking prowess to a game that had been crawling towards a stalemate, turned Wes Hoolahan’s corner into his own goal.

However, Lane’s lovely leveller on 72 minutes salvaged some reward for Fleetwood from a game dominated more by swirling coastal winds than either set of players.

Paddy Lane levelled for Fleetwood Town Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Town head coach Stephen Crainey made three changes to his starting XI from the 3-3 draw against Plymouth Argyle.

Tom Clarke replaced Toto Nsiala at centre-back, Jay Matete dropped to the bench for Shayden Morris, while Preston North End loanee Josh Harrop also started.

It was to be the briefest of debuts for the Cod Army new boy with an innocuous-looking injury forcing him off inside five minutes. Carl Johnston, who had dropped to the bench for Harrop, joined the fray in his place.

Fleetwood went close to an early lead, when Danny Andrew’s corner was sent straight to Clarke.

He had lost his marker on a run to the back post but, at close range, U’s keeper Dimitar Mitov somehow got in the way of Clarke’s header.

After a succession of long-range efforts from the hosts failed to find their mark, Clarke got a second chance on 26 minutes.

He met a free-kick, again delivered perfectly by Andrew, but his header sent the ball over the bar on this occasion.

Town had been comfortable at the back for much of the first half, without ever really troubling their visitors in open play.

Morris looked dangerous when he had the ball at his feet and was able to either run at or past Harrison Dunk, while Ellis Harrison linked up play without really driving Town into dangerous positions.

As the half drew to a close, Cambridge finally showed their ability on the ball as they carved Fleetwood open for the first time.

Their swift passes pulled the hosts’ defence from side to side before George Williams was afforded the time to shoot.

Town keeper Alex Cairns had had precious little to do up to that point but got enough in the way of the right-back’s shot, and reacted to hook the loose ball away with Sam Smith about to follow up.

The stalemate continued into the second half and, just after the hour mark, Crainey took the decision to bring on Pilkington, who had levelled in the last minute against Plymouth.

The move had far from the desired effect, though, as Hoolahan’s corner sailed over the crowd in the six-yard box.

Pilkington was the unlucky player who got the final touch as he turned the ball in to give Cambridge the lead.

That advantage lasted seven minutes before Lane collected a pass from Callum Camps and found the top corner of the goal with a terrific finish from 25 yards.

Town almost snatched victory in stoppage time but Harrison’s goalbound shot crashed against the luckless Pilkington and bounced harmlessly wide.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Johnson, Clarke, Jules, Andrew, Batty (Pilkington 63), Camps, Lane, Morris (Hayes 88), Harrison, Harrop (Johnston 4). Subs not used: Crellin, Matete, Nsiala, Macadam.

Cambridge United: Mitov, Williams, Okedina, Iredale, Dunk, Lankester (Nibbs 76), Digby, May, Brophy, Hoolahan, Smith. Subs not used: Mannion, Sherring, Worman, Bennett, Yearn, McConnell.

Referee: Rebecca Welch.