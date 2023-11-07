Former Blackpool, Everton and Newcastle United star transfers to League Two club

He’s been without a club for three months - but now the former Blackpool, AFC Bournemouth and Plymouth Argyle midfielder has found a new team to call home.

Former Blackpool midfielder Dan Gosling has at last found a new club following his summer transfer exit from Watford.

The 32-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Championship outfit Watford in the summer, and has now signed terms with Notts County. He has signed a short-term deal with the Magpies until January 6 after his contract with the Hornets was terminated early.

Gosling left Vicarage Road at the end of July after rehabilitating from a serious Achilles injury that he sustained last November. He did have discussions about remaining with the Hertfordshire outfit but he did not feature in Valerien Ismael's plans, and has now dropped down to the fourth tier of English football.

“We’re delighted to add a player of Dan’s pedigree to the squad at such an important time,” said Notts County’s board directors.

“We believe his obvious quality and experience will enable him to help the team in the short-term, which is vital given the unfortunate recent loss of Matt Palmer.

“He is fully aware of the culture we’re developing at the club and is coming here to win games and compete for success.

“We know our supporters will join us in welcoming Dan to the club and supporting him as he adapts quickly to life at Meadow Lane.”

Gosling scored three goals in 37 appearances for Watford after joining for an undisclosed fee from AFC Bournemouth in 2021. He spent most of his career at the VItality Stadium and made 192 appearances across seven seasons on the Dorset coast.

As for Gosling's Blackpool involvement, he made 14 appearances during a loan spell in the 2013/14 campaign having joined from Newcastle United. His other teams incude Plymouth Argyle where he started his career and then Everton, where he joined for a reported £4m.