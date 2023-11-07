Blackpool’s Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel says a project away from football has helped him throughout his latest spell on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old has been out of action due to a serious knee injury since the back end of last season, but has recently resumed full team training with the rest of the Seasiders squad.

In his spare time, the former Nottingham Forest defender spends a lot of time focussing on his clothing brand, Velour, and admits it’s something he finds beneficial.

"It’s been going for around two years,” he said.

"A lot of orders come from Blackpool, whether that’s fans or some of the players.

"I’ve been dropping a few leaflets around.

"I’ve just opened up a shop kind of thing that allows people to book appointments to come and have a look.

"It’s good that it’s finally moving and getting to where I want it to be.

"I’d say I’ve got good fashion sense; maybe some would disagree.

"It’s given me something to focus on when I’ve been injured.

"It’s challenging and fun- you get the pros and cons from doing it, but it’s something that I do enjoy.

"The designing, the website, the pictures- everything from the ground up is created by me.

"I’ve always felt like I’ve got a creative side.

"I wasn’t the brightest spark at school so that always game out.

"I’ll give anything a go.

"I’m also doing my coaching course at the moment- I work with the youth team here.