Blackpool secure the long-term future of key man with new extended contact

Blackpool defender Olly Casey has signed a contract extension with the club.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Nov 2023, 19:30 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 19:37 GMT
The new deal will see the 23-year-old remain at Bloomfield Road until at least June 2026- with an option for a further 12 months also included.

Casey joined the Seasiders back in 2021, after coming through the Leeds United youth academy.

The centre back spent last season on loan with Forest Green Rovers, where he made 48 appearances and was named as their player of the year.

Since his return to Blackpool during the summer, he has cemented his place in Neil Critchley’s starting 11, with 16 games under his belt throughout the current campaign so far.

