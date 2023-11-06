Olly Casey says he’s determined to take his game to the next level after signing a contract extension with Blackpool.

The new deal will see the 23-year-old remain at Bloomfield Road until at least June 2026- with an option for a further 12 months also included.

After returning to the Seasiders in the summer after a season-long loan with Forest Green Rovers, Casey has featured 16 times so far this season for Neil Critchley’s side, producing a number of standout performances.

Discussing his new deal, he told the club: “I'm really happy to have got this done.

Olly Casey (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

"I've really enjoyed my football so far this season and am looking to really push on now.

"I think my game has developed a lot since I joined the club two years ago.

"Playing regularly is all any player wants to do, and I've been fortunate enough to be involved a lot - both this season and last season at Forest Green.

"It's taken my game to another level, and hopefully I can keep progressing.

"I've loved every minute playing in tangerine, and will continue to work hard for the club and the supporters week-on-week."

Casey joined the Seasiders back in 2021, after coming through the Leeds United youth academy.

During his first campaign with the club, he made a handful of appearances and claimed his first ever senior goal.