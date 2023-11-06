Blackpool's strongest starting XI from the season so far- with key decisions in midfield and attack

Blackpool currently sit eighth in the League One table with 24 points from 16 games.
The Seasiders are also currently top of their group in the EFL Trophy, and have progressed to the second round of the FA Cup following their recent 2-0 win over Bromley.
There’s still plenty for Neil Critchley’s side to work on, and they will be hoping their best form is still to come.
With a number of players putting in strong performances so far this campaign, we’ve named our strongest Blackpool starting XI:
1. Who makes Blackpool's strongest XI?
We've picked our strongest team from the season so far. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. GK: Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw has enjoyed a solid season on the whole so far. The former Manchester City academy product has been Neil Critchley's number one in the league. So far this, he has kept six clean sheets. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. CB: Matthew Pennington
The back three picks itself. After frustrating start to his time at Bloomfield Road due to injury, Matthew Pennington has enjoyed a solid run in the team in the last couple of months. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. CB: Olly Casey
Olly Casey has been impressive for the Seasiders for the majority of this season. His loan spell with Forest Green Rovers has clearly done him the world of good. He's currently serving a three-match suspension- but on reflection the red card he received against Peterborough United was a harsh call. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CB: James Husband
There are endless positive words to describe the performances of James Husband so far this season. The defender has been a real leader at the back and is certainly a rock for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. RWB: CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton can sometimes be frustrating to watch, with his final product not always accurate, but on the whole this season the good outweighs the bad. In some games he's looked fantastic and the opposition have been unable to deal with him. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns