Blackpool drop early team news hint as Neil Critchley faces 'tough' Morecambe test

The Blackpool boss provides an insight in to his thinking ahead of the EFL Trophy clash with Morecambe at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley will mull over what changes to make to his Blackpool side. (Image: CameraSport - Lee Parker)

Neil Critchley has admitted that Blackpool will make some changes for their EFL Trophy clash with Morecambe this evening.

The Tangerines are top of their group, and should they avoid defeat then they would top the group and would secure a home tie in the next round. Blackpool have so far defeated Barrow and Liverpool's under-21's and a perfect record at the group stage of the competition would meet the expectations set out of them at the start of the campaign.

A few days have passed since the defeat to Bolton Wanderers at the weekend, and there looks to set to be several changes from the side that went down to a George Thomason winner. Blackpool have Shrewsbury Town at the weekend, and so there will be considerable changes to the starting XI given that the league takes precedence.

Kyle Joseph came back from a long lay-off, and made a substitute appearance against the Trotters. He could be given a start to help build up match fitness, whilst Jordan Gabriel and Matty Virtue aren't too far away. Oliver Casey could return too after serving a suspension, and may use this match to help get back into the swing of things having missed the last three games after his red card against Peterborough United.

"We've got a good group and a good squad and they all want to play," said Critchley.

"It gives an opportunity to some of the others, and every time you step foot on the pitch, it's a chance to impress and a stake a place in the team."

Tonight's opponents are Morecambe, who are doing well having been relegated from League One last season. Derek Adams has remained in his post and the Shrimpers are currently seventh in the League Two standings, however they did suffer a 3-2 defeat to managerless Grimsby Town at the weekend.

Michael Mellon is their top scorer this season with 11 goals in 17 games, whilst JJ McKiernan is also a threat with five goals and two assists in 18 games, and the pair could come in to the reckoning if they want to ensure their progression alongside Blackpool.

Critchley added: "Derek is a very experienced manager, he's got a good group there, they've had relegation and they're bouncing back. The way they're playing that they are and winning games and up there in the league, we know that it will be a tough game.