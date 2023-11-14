Blackpool v Morecambe injury news as four out and one doubt

Shayne Lavery did not feature for Blackpool at the weekend. (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Blackpool host Morecambe at Bloomfield Road in their last group stage match of the EFL Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

The Tangerines are top of their group and have won their two matches against Liverpool's under-21's and Barrow. They've already progressed, however winning the match and topping the group would give them a better chance of progressing in the knockout rounds, and it would be an apt response to narrowly losing to Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

Morecambe so far have beaten Barrow in the competition, defeating them 3-1 back in mid-October, and at the weekend they lost 3-2 to managerless Grimsby Town. The Shrimpers are currently seventh in the League Two standings, and should provide a good test for Blackpool.

Here's the latest injury and team news from both the Blackpool and the Morecambe camps.

Blackpool team news

Kyle Joseph and Oliver Norburn were welcome inclusions in the Blackpool squad against Bolton Wanderers. Joseph has spent the last few months sidelined with a hamstring injury, and he got his first taste of league action albeit in a defeat. Club captain Oliver Norburn has been dealing with a neck problem, but he also returned at the weekend, and this match could be an opportunity for both players to regain their match fitness.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel might still be out as he recovers from a knee injury. He hasn't played since having the problem from April, and with no pre-season he'll need a couple of training sessions, and a few matches here and there to help with his fitness. Andy Lyons wasn't included in the match-day squad last week which was a surprise, but did travel to Bolton and surely given the competition an outing in the EFL Trophy would be beneficial.

Midfielder Matty Virtue has been dealing with a hamstring problem that has had him ruled out for the last month and a bit. Neil Critchley didn't give too much away from injuries on the weekend. Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neil revealed that Shayne Lavery was injured, and he didn't play at the weekend, so he is a doubt for this evening, however he may not have featured anyway given the options the manager has at his disposal to rotate.

Morecambe team news

Midfielder Jake Taylor has had a stop-start campaign, and missed 10 games of the season with a muscle injury. He's got his second injury of the season, and that's a thigh problem which has put him on the shelf for at least the next five weeks.

Earlier this month, Chris Stokes hobbled off, and it was revealed that he has a hamstring issue. He was described by the club as a doubt for their game against Grimsby Town at the weekend, and having not been part of their squad his status is still unclear.