Blackpool's aim this season will be to get back into the Championship under Neil Critchley, and right now he's got a good blend of experience and youth.

Jordan Rhodes is one of the most experienced players in the squad has been vital, and amongst the back line you've got someone like Olly Casey who has only recently passed 50 appearances in the English Football League. No fan admits that they'd ever want to sell any of their star players, but football is a game of opinions and there's an element of intrigue as to what the Tangerines players are worth in the eyes of those that don't hold a Blackpool bias.

The well-respected TransferMarkt website which hosts a vast amount of information on various levels of football has drawn up a most valuable XI for English football's third tier, and it's in the ever popular 4-2-3-1 formation. Blackpool tend to play with a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-3 under Neil Critchley, so some players unfortunately miss out given that the preferred formation from TransferMarkt, isn't the one that the Tangerines use.

To spice things up, we've also added the market value of each Blackpool player that is considered the most valuable in those positions, however those are up for debate, and some players can play various positions. Blackpool players feature as well as those from Peterborough United, Wigan Athletic, Derby County, and Reading.

Flick through to see League One's most valuable XI, and their valuations based on TransferMarkt.

