How the 24 teams in League One rank in the average away attendance table

Blackpool took more than 4,000 fans to Bolton Wanderers, and it almost set the League One attendance record for the 2023/24 season.

The Tangerines took a whopping 4,171 fans to the Toughsheet Community Stadium, but unfortunately the team could not deliver the three points. George Thomason, who was on the books of Blackpool as a youth player scored the only goal as Ian Evatt won against the side he once called home for several years.

Blackpool's following at Bolton is now the second highest away following record all season, and the only team to take more is the newly promoted Carlisle United, who took more than 4,400 to Bolton. Tickets went on sale on Friday so there wasn't any pay-on-the-day options available, but had they would be maybe we'd have been sitting here as the best supported team in the league.

Blackpool's average of 10,641 at Bloomfield Road has them seventh in home attendance rankings, but how about the supporters who go the extra mile if you pardon the pun, and support the Tangerines away from home? There's some big clubs who like Blackpool have been in the Premier League, and despite falling on hard times and finding themselves in the third tier of English football, they still support their team in considerable numbers. Clubs like Derby County, Charlton Athletic and Pompey have big support, as well as Port Vale who haven't been there, but surprisingly have a good away following.