Latest Blackpool transfer news as a reported target looks set to move to a League One rival

Bolton Wanderers are 'closing in' on the signing of Blackpool linked forward Niall Ennis according to a report.

Earlier this week it was reported that Ennis was someone who had interest from the Seasiders as well as Barnsley, Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers, and it is the latter who have seemingly won the race. Alan Nixon an EFL journalist for The Sun posted on his personal Patreon page that a deal to the University of Bolton Stadium should be completed shortly.

He arrived at Ewood Park in the summer but has found first-team opportunities limited. He has made 13 appearances to date and has scored once but has been limited to just four starts.

A proposed move to Bolton could give Ennis the opportunity to build up some momentum and return to Lancashire with confidence. He was part of the Plymouth Argyle team that won League One in 2023, notching up 15 goal contributions in the Pilgrims title success.

Ennis is not the only forward to be linked this month with non-league forward Adama Sidibeh a rumoured target. A move for Liverpool academy forward Harvey Blair was mooted as well as Ronan Hale from Cliftonville but Critchley admitted there was no truth in the rumours for Blair.

Blackpool could do some more business this month having already signed Harvey Coulson from Middlesbrough, but there isn't going to be any wholesale changes. The Seasiders have managed to keep hold of Jordan Rhodes whilst Shayne Lavery has recently returned from an injury. Kylian Kouassi is due back soon after missing the last two months whilst Jake Beesley is expected back in February.

"We’re keeping our eye on more business," admitted Critchley to the Blackpool Gazette earlier in the week.

"We speak every day and communicate. We have our plans in place, but we also look at the ‘what if’ scenarios because succession planning is really important.