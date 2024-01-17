Local grassroots football club looking for help
The Inflatable pitch offers a unique opportunity for local boys and girls on their football journey.
CN Sports are looking to purchase a custom air pitch for use with all 13 of our boys, girls and mixed football teams.
There are huge benefits of utilizing this fantastic piece of equipment.
The 3v3 game model is an effective method for developing football skills and game awareness as it increases opportunities for players to have contact with the ball and to both attack and defend without the tactical regimentation that can occur in 11v11 football.
The airpitches are used by many professional clubs including Arsenal and Manchester United.
More details on the product can be found below
As you can imagine this is a significant investment for a not for profit organisation such as ourselves. This is why we are reaching out to you to see if you would like to become a business sponsor and help us fund this project?
In return we will include your business across the pitch our website and our social media platforms and give you every oppourtunity to boost your brand with the parents of over 150 kids from Blackpool and South Fylde
If you feel you can help please contact our Vice Chairperson:
Lee Good
07803 506153