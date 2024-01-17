News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Local grassroots football club looking for help

Commen Edge based football club CN Sports are looking for local businesses to get involved with funding for a state of the art inflatable pitch.
By Lee GoodContributor
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Inflatable pitch offers a unique opportunity for local boys and girls on their football journey.

CN Sports are looking to purchase a custom air pitch for use with all 13 of our boys, girls and mixed football teams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are huge benefits of utilizing this fantastic piece of equipment.

Most Popular
An example of a air pitch. Photo: Bazoka GoalAn example of a air pitch. Photo: Bazoka Goal
An example of a air pitch. Photo: Bazoka Goal

The 3v3 game model is an effective method for developing football skills and game awareness as it increases opportunities for players to have contact with the ball and to both attack and defend without the tactical regimentation that can occur in 11v11 football.

The airpitches are used by many professional clubs including Arsenal and Manchester United.

More details on the product can be found below

https://bazookagoal.com/en_gbp/airpitch-15x10m-bazino.html

As you can imagine this is a significant investment for a not for profit organisation such as ourselves. This is why we are reaching out to you to see if you would like to become a business sponsor and help us fund this project?

Hide Ad

In return we will include your business across the pitch our website and our social media platforms and give you every oppourtunity to boost your brand with the parents of over 150 kids from Blackpool and South Fylde

If you feel you can help please contact our Vice Chairperson:

Lee Good

[email protected]

07803 506153

Related topics:Manchester UnitedArsenalBlackpoolSouth Fylde