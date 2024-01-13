Blackpool are among a number of clubs who have been linked with non-league striker Adama Sidibeh.

The Warrington Rylands forward has scored 15 goals in the Northern Premier League Premier Division so far this season, with Pete O'Rourke reporting that the Seasiders are seeking the 21-year-old’s signature alongside the likes of Port Vale, Salford and Stockport County.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley admits he wouldn’t rule out a move for someone currently playing outside of the Football League.

“You have to have an open mind, we got Sonny Carey from Kings Lynn, so we’re prepared to explore any league if the player is good enough for this football club,” he said.

"They just have to show their potential at this level. Everyone is different it depends on their age and if they are coming in to effect the first team straight away, are they coming in to develop, or are they an experienced plug. You have to judge every individual on their own merit.

"We’ve been linked with loads of players- it’s January. I won’t comment on other club’s players as that’s not right.

"We’re keeping our eye on more business. We speak every day and communicate. We have our plans in place, but we also look at the ‘what if’ scenarios because succession planning is really important.