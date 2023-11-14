Neil Critchley's honest message to Blackpool players as he sets major challenge

Blackpool's match against Morecambe could be a small but important part in the grand scheme of things.

Blackpool's Manager Neil Critchley looks on.

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley says his side are aiming to top the group ahead of the visit of Morecambe to Bloomfield Road.

The Tangerines are in EFL Trophy action tonight, and welcome the League Two promotion chasing outfit to their home ground for their final group stage match. Blackpool's place in the next round is secured after wins against Barrow and Liverpool's under-21's, but a draw tonight would secure top spot, thus giving them a home tie in the knockout stage.

He said: "We're doing alright in that position, We've qualified but if we want to progress and get a home tie in the next round, you want to win the group.

"We've not quite done that, and it will give us a chance to play a few others but we want to go as far as we can in this competition and progress. Playing at home in the next round if we've qualified and won the group, that would help."

The carrot of playing at the home of English football could be a major factor in players putting in a performance tonight. Fringe players will likely get their opportunity, and whilst their main aim will be to stake a place in the starting eleven for league matches, they will also hold dreams of gracing the hallowed Wembley Stadium turf.

Critchley added: "You start thinking further ahead and you generate excitement and enthusiasm for what lies ahead of you. I can assure you my message always to the players is at the start of the competition is that your career doesn't last that long, and how many opportunities do you have to play at Wembley?

