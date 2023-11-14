A side hot on the tails of Blackpool have made an intriguing managerial appointment as they end a near month-long search.

Michael Skubala is the new manager of Lincoln City. (Image: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

It took 26 days for the Imps to decide on who would replace Mark Kennedy, who was sacked on October 18. Tom Shaw took charge on an interim basis, and now he will support Michael Skubala, who takes charge of his first permanent job in senior level football.

Skubala arrives at Sincil Bank with more than 20-years of experience, most of his experience has come with the English FA set-up, having managed their futsal programme, and working with the under-18's team.

The 41-year-old oversaw three Premier League games last season but failed to register a win in his post as Whites interim boss, and his only positive result was a 2-2 draw against Manchester United. He was made first-team coach when Javi Gracia was appointed, and then when Sam Allardyce came in, he reverted back to his original post of under-21's head coach.

"It feels great to be here, it has been a really warm welcome and I'm looking forward to getting going," said Skubala.

"I've been here for a couple of games in the past few weeks and I've seen how important the fans are for the young players and how they can push the team.

"I'm really excited to work hard with the players every day, to meet the fans and be part of Lincoln City. I feel something here that I felt when I moved to Leeds, which is how important the supporters can be to the club."

