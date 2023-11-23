Blackpool boss responds to transfer speculation about Derby, Huddersfield and QPR linked star
Two Championship clubs and one League One rival are keeping 'tabs' on a Blackpool player available on a free transfer next summer.
Neil Critchley has addressed the speculation linking out-of-contract Blackpool wing-back CJ Hamilton with a move away from the club.
Hamilton's contract expires next summer and earlier this week it was reported that three clubs were chasing his signature. Championship pair Huddersfield Town and QPR are said to hold an interest, as well as League One promotion rivals Derby County, according to Football Insider.
The 28-year-old had his stay at Bloomfield Road extended by a year after being out of contract last summer, but Blackpool won't have the same contract option this year. The January transfer window is just over a month away and all three interested parties are said to be keeping tabs on the situation.
"It's part and parcel of football," Critchley said about the speculation.
"CJ's out-of-contract at the end of the season so speculation around your players is normal particularly when you're getting closer to January and when CJ's playing as well as he has been playing.
"It doesn't bother me or worry me. It's just part and parcel of the game unfortunately."
Hamilton has been ever present in the league for Blackpool this season, and plays a vital part in Critchley's plans. He's played in all 18 league games mainly as a right wing-back however he did fill in on the left on two occasions.
He has been at the club since 2020 after joining from Mansfield Town and has made more than 100 appearances for the Tangerines with 18 assists and ten goals. He is one of 12 first-team players that are out of contract at the end of the current campaign.