More than 30 League One players rank high in the yellow cards table and are at risk of suspension.

One of Blackpool's players are walking a tight rope when it comes to a suspension.

We're just over a month away until Christmas, but if you're thinking about giving any cards, don't send them to some of these League One players!

The EFL has a disciplinary rule that if you pick up five yellow cards before the 19th-game of the season then you will serve a one-match ban. We've already seen Kenny Dougall and Olly Casey missing through suspension in recent weeks. Dougall fell foul of the rule, and missed out through five bookings, whereas Casey was red carded against Peterborough United and was banned for three games across all competitions.

Blackpool have got a few league matches to get past first to avoid them missing any of the next few games. It's a trip to Fratton Park to face league leaders Portsmouth, and discipline will be key if they are to take any points off of the only team yet to lose in the division this term.

Neil Critchley's side also face Northampton Town on Tuesday, November 28, and then after facing Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup, they host Carlisle United on Saturday, December 9.

One Blackpool player is on one yellow card, and so should he be booked in the next three games he'll miss the next game from the match he's played and been booked in. Callum Connolly, Matthew Pennington and club captain Ollie Norburn are all on three yellow cards, and so they'll have to avoid getting a quick succession of yellow cards too.