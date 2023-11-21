Transfer gossip: QPR, Huddersfield Town and Derby County interested in out-of-contract Blackpool star
Three clubs are interested in signing a player that is at risk of leaving Blackpool for free next summer.
Blackpool could have a battle on their hands after three clubs reportedly registered an interest in signing winger CJ Hamilton.
The 28-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of the season, but three teams including a League One rival are said to be interested in securing his services. Football Insider reports that Huddersfield Town and QPR from the Championship are considering making a move for him, as are the Tangerines promotion rivals Derby County.
Hamilton is entering the final six months of his contract and it will be up to Neil Critchley and the club to decide whether to cash in on him now, or hope he pens a new deal. He penned a three-year deal initially when he joined from Mansfield Town, and this summer signed a one-year extension to remain at Bloomfield Road. In the report it says the three clubs are 'ready to test' Blackpool's resolve, as they all look to bolster their attacking options.
Hamilton has been ever present for Blackpool in League One this season, starting all 18 of their league matches. He has mainly played at right wing-back and fits in well to Critchley's system. He's got six assists and one goal this season making him one of the most involved players in Blackpool's attacks.
He has been at the club since the summer of 2020 and has made more than 100 appearances under various different managers. To date he has 18 assists and 10 goals, and has won promotion to the Championship before back in 2021. The one-time Republic of Ireland international also calls Sheffield United, Halifax Town and Gateshead his former clubs.