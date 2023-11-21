Three clubs are interested in signing a player that is at risk of leaving Blackpool for free next summer.

Blackpool's CJ Hamilton has three suitors including a League One rival. He is out of contract at the end of the season.

Blackpool could have a battle on their hands after three clubs reportedly registered an interest in signing winger CJ Hamilton.

The 28-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of the season, but three teams including a League One rival are said to be interested in securing his services. Football Insider reports that Huddersfield Town and QPR from the Championship are considering making a move for him, as are the Tangerines promotion rivals Derby County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamilton is entering the final six months of his contract and it will be up to Neil Critchley and the club to decide whether to cash in on him now, or hope he pens a new deal. He penned a three-year deal initially when he joined from Mansfield Town, and this summer signed a one-year extension to remain at Bloomfield Road. In the report it says the three clubs are 'ready to test' Blackpool's resolve, as they all look to bolster their attacking options.

Hamilton has been ever present for Blackpool in League One this season, starting all 18 of their league matches. He has mainly played at right wing-back and fits in well to Critchley's system. He's got six assists and one goal this season making him one of the most involved players in Blackpool's attacks.