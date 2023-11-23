Neil Critchley reveals why Blackpool won't fear unbeaten Pompey

Blackpool's next opponents have yet to lose in the EFL League One, but there's always a possibility Blackpool could end that at Fratton Park.

Blackpool defeated Shrewsbury Town 4-0 last time out. The win could be the springboard to end Pompey's unbeaten run. (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

Neil Critchley believes his Blackpool side got a much-needed 'lift' from their win against Shrewsbury Town as they prepare to face league leaders Pompey.

The Tangerines won 4-0 last time out against Shrewsbury, and it's a result that helped them get their league campaign back on track.

The EFL Trophy and the FA Cup have been welcome distractions for Blackpool, winning both games against Morecambe and Bromley, however the league has always been the priority.

Blackpool went three games without a win, losing to both Peterborough United and Bolton Wanderers, whilst drawing with local rivals Fleetwood Town. Critchley's side however delivered a stellar performance last weekend, comfortably disposing of the Shrews thanks to a brace from Jake Beesley, and goals from Ollie Norburn and Kyle Joseph.

"I think it gets us back on track," he said last week in his post-match interview following the win against the Shrews.

"It gives us a lift and we've needed that in the league."

A trip to Fratton Park awaits Blackpool in their next fixture, which will be their toughest challenge to date. John Mousinho's men have not tasted defeat in the league this season, and hold a good record in front of their home supporters.

There are reasons to be optimistic however, as the team have a good record against the teams that they regard themselves as in direct competition with. Out of the teams in the top six, Blackpool have beaten both Barnsley and Stevenage, whilst they've taken a point off of second-placed Oxford United. The defeat to Bolton Wanderers meanwhile was narrow, and the performance against Peterborough United was a spirited one, despite being reduced to ten-men for a considerable period.

He said: "Portsmouth have not lost so far this season but we've competed with the best teams so far away from home as well.