Huddersfield Town have a major decision to make and it could have major repercussions to Blackpool's season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool could be set to lose top scorer Jordan Rhodes in January after Huddersfield Town’s stance emerged. Rhodes is on loan with the Seasiders until the end of the season, but the Terriers hold the option to recall him next month.

A report from the Sun's EFL journalist Alan Nixon, posted on his Patreon page, says that Darren Moore is 'keen' to activate the recall clause in Rhodes' deal. He said that Moore can use the 'review' clause early in the window, and wants Rhodes in his squad after his goal-scoring spell at Blackpool. Nixon did add that Rhodes is 'settled' at Blackpool however and is happy, and may want a say in the decision, with the saga set to be decided in the first week of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It could mean that Rhodes' last game for the club would be against Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup. He has already played for Blackpool in the competition, and so he would be cup tied for Huddersfield. Blackpool have Port Vale on Friday, December 29 and then Lincoln City at home two days later on Monday, January 1, and that would be his final two games of his spell should he be recalled.

The only plus side of Rhodes being called, would be that if it is the first week of the window, then it gives them enough time to source a replacement, however his contribution to the side this season has been invaluable. The 33-year-old had 15 goals and three assists in League One this year, and is currently the league's joint-top scorer along with Charlton Athletic striker Alfie May.

A saving grace in the saga could be if Rhodes tells his parent club his intentions to remain in Lancashire. In November, Rhodes said he was 'enjoying his football' and was hugely positive of his time at the club. He said to the Daily Mirror: "I am really enjoying my football. I can’t say enough good things or good words about Blackpool Football Club as a whole. The environment here, the staff, the players, the whole ethos of the football club and I’m really enjoyed it here. Long may it continue.