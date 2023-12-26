Neil Critchley has shared his anger following Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat away to Burton Albion.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Bobby Kamwa’s goal in the early stages of the match proved to be the difference between the two sides at the Pirelli Stadium.

It was another frustrating day on the road for Neil Critchley’s side- who have only managed two wins away from Bloomfield Road this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on the game, Critchley said: "I’m sick of having this feeling away from home to be honest with you.

“We gave them a goal head start, and that meant we were chasing the game. It was a long ball down the pitch, and we were nowhere near aggressive enough on the touchline and didn’t stop the ball from going into the box, and it found its way into the bottom corner. It was really poor.

“We played some good football in the first half and created some decent opportunities. In the second half they’re holding on to their lead and we pushed them back.

"It’s not easy to break down 11-men behind the ball but when we got into promising areas we failed again- which is deja vu from the Cambridge game. You don’t get anywhere for being a nice team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had total domination of the game, but with that possession we didn’t do enough. We didn’t have enough drive or courage in the final third.